Letter to the Editor: T.J. Cox Town Hall & More

Democrat offering in CA and elsewhere needs upgrade. District 21 Representative Cox, February 18, 2020, hosts a “town hall” in Selma. Topic: Fresno County “Voter Choice Law” and U.S. Census. “Town Halls” are traditionally understood as a citizen board-of-directors and politician interaction. Historically politicians and audience members hold a back-and-forth conversation and progress assessment. T.J. Cox’s “town hall”; it’ a lecture.
Are audience questions used? No! Cox’s lecture is from the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Binder on stage table which he consults frequently. He, his Spanish Radio moderator, and his guest, Sec-of State Padilla, repeatedly review known information from these FAQs. Zero conversation.
Was any new information provided, you ask? No! They did have a Spanish Language skit so the non-Spanish speaking would get the message. Oops – no translator! Oops – no sign language assist! Message not received!
Governor Newsom's sudden realization California coast and inner bay are unprepared for Climate Change sea rise is proposing to throw $1 Billion in ‘seed money’ to fix. Never too late to start! Why not when he was Mayor of San Francisco? Did Governor Newsom suddenly discover Cap-n-Trade billions had already been blown on clean vehicle rebates and solar water heating? Admiral Rickover used to say: “piddle (think urine) poor planning prevents proper performance.” Guess poor planning is catching up. Open your wallets.
Bernie -Marxist Revolutionary, Bloomberg -authoritarian technocrat, Buttigieg -vacuous guiding principles candidate operate fundamentally from an extremist fringe. History tells us “extremists” spend beyond their means, babble on about technology government can never produce, and level human industry through government centralized planning.
My Democrat father always said “actions speak louder than words.” What have these extremists ever done outside of micromanagement, adopting failed governance processes, aligning themselves with European ideology or using Capitalism for personal gain.
Tyrants always create their own elite management associates. It won’t be from Ohio plumbers or California farmers. This happened in Cuba with Fidel, Venezuela with Maduro, China with Mao and North Korea with Kim Jon-un. If the above extremists become our leadership, expect the same.