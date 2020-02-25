Letter to the Editor: T.J. Cox Town Hall & More

Democrat offering in CA and elsewhere needs upgrade. District 21 Representative Cox, February 18, 2020, hosts a “town hall” in Selma. Topic: Fresno County “Voter Choice Law” and U.S. Census. “Town Halls” are traditionally understood as a citizen board-of-directors and politician interaction. Historically politicians and audience members hold a back-and-forth conversation and progress assessment. T.J. Cox’s “town hall”; it’ a lecture.

Are audience questions used? No! Cox’s lecture is from the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Binder on stage table which he consults frequently. He, his Spanish Radio moderator, and his guest, Sec-of State Padilla, repeatedly review known information from these FAQs. Zero conversation.

Was any new information provided, you ask? No! They did have a Spanish Language skit so the non-Spanish speaking would get the message. Oops – no translator! Oops – no sign language assist! Message not received!

