Letter to the Editor: Stop Lying About Late-Term Abortions

Response to Carla Hall of LA Times “Commentary: Trump's SOTU attack on abortion rights was pathetic”
Hall claims that it’s “ridiculous and unconscionable,” to ban late term abortions. During Trump’s speech he introduced a mother who’s two-year old daughter was born at 21 weeks. Hall gives credit to technology and celebrates this child’s life, referring to her as a baby daughter. She quickly changes her diction and refers to a baby of an unknown wanted or not pregnancy to fetus as if there’s a difference. It’s like saying, “The patient is elderly vs the patient is gariatric.”
Next she states abortion laws and neonatal research are unrelated. The two are related because we’re dealing with life and death of a person in an infant state. They’re also related because it is well exhibited that with the advancement of our technology we can ensure healthy lives of premature children, allowing them the opportunity to live and grow up. There won’t be a need for late term abortion, which brings up another point she makes.
Hall claims late term abortion is needed for women who have handicap children or for mothers who have life threatening health conditions. There is no such thing as an emergency abortion. It takes three days to prep for one. If the intent is to save the mother’s life, the alternative would be emergency C-Section. With handicap children, or children that will probably die after delivery, there are many families willing to adopt a child in that state. If given more research for neonatal care, some of these children may be able to survive with our technology. Many of them may beat the odds and survive. Each person deserves the right to live. Abortion is not a constitutional right, nor pain free for baby, so assuming doctors will save this child from suffering is asanine.
She then pulls the classic line, “A woman’s right to choose…” If it were her body then the mother would die, but instead, after excruciating pain, a dead baby’s body is removed.
Late term abortion is what’s unconscionable
Jenna Stringer
Lemoore