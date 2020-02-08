Letter to the Editor: Stop Lying About Late-Term Abortions

Response to Carla Hall of LA Times “Commentary: Trump's SOTU attack on abortion rights was pathetic”

Hall claims that it’s “ridiculous and unconscionable,” to ban late term abortions. During Trump’s speech he introduced a mother who’s two-year old daughter was born at 21 weeks. Hall gives credit to technology and celebrates this child’s life, referring to her as a baby daughter. She quickly changes her diction and refers to a baby of an unknown wanted or not pregnancy to fetus as if there’s a difference. It’s like saying, “The patient is elderly vs the patient is gariatric.”

Next she states abortion laws and neonatal research are unrelated. The two are related because we’re dealing with life and death of a person in an infant state. They’re also related because it is well exhibited that with the advancement of our technology we can ensure healthy lives of premature children, allowing them the opportunity to live and grow up. There won’t be a need for late term abortion, which brings up another point she makes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}