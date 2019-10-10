Southern California Edison (SCE) represents the worst in government monopolies. I recently purchased a house and received the grant deed to the property in Due course. Upon attempting to activate electric power to my new property, I was refused service because the previous owner had a delinquent bill. I was told I could not get power until that bill was paid. At their behest, I provided a copy of the grant deed, my social security card and my driver’s license. After more than 10 endless days of doing nothing, SCE informed me that they would not turn on the power because they did not notice a drop off usage (we started renovations when the escrow closed) and assumed the former owner was trying to scam them. At no time did anyone from SCE pick up the telephone, try to contact me in person or make any effort to do the right thing.
I have two other properties in the immediate area and have never missed a payment in over 30 years. No one at SCE gives a fig about that. I am guessing California Public Utilities commission could fix this in the next decade. Meantime, I am without power. When in the course of humane events…
Don Eiland
Hanford
