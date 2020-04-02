Letter to the Editor: Six Degrees Of Kevin Bacon

There is a board game by that name , and actually a very interesting story behind it on Wikipedia .
Kevin Bacon once parodied the game in a commercial for 'Visa check card' (which) goes like this . Bacon wants to write a check for a book , the clerk asks to see his ID , which he does not have . He leaves and then returns with a group of people and then says " Okay , I was in a movie with an extra , Eunice , whose hairdresser , Wayne , attended Sunday school with Father O'Neill , who plays racquetball with Dr Sanjay , who recently removed the appendix of Kim , who dumped you sophomore year " "So you see , we're practically brothers"
My point being _____ that for all the precautions our local , state , and national leaders expect of us [to] "Flatten the curve" of this outbreak , the most important tool we could have is mired in the notion of privacy . Which , don't get me wrong , I believe has already gone out the window . (And we're okay with it) . With google knowing everything . Amazon , Facebook , Twitter , etc . Which brings me to the real issue .
In a town of people that thus far has only 4 reported cases of this virus being hospitalized , nobody knows who they are . All of us could instantly do the math and come up with our own "six degrees of separation" from each case and instantly understand the ramifications of how many or how few degrees of separation we really are AND RISK TAKING would cease . Truthfully , in Japan they have already capitalized on knowledge being wisdom , and each new case is reported . Keep in mind , this is not an invasion of privacy . This is an invasion of a deadly virus . Thank you .
signed Will Lovall
Hanford
