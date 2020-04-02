Letter to the Editor: Six Degrees Of Kevin Bacon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is a board game by that name , and actually a very interesting story behind it on Wikipedia .

Kevin Bacon once parodied the game in a commercial for 'Visa check card' (which) goes like this . Bacon wants to write a check for a book , the clerk asks to see his ID , which he does not have . He leaves and then returns with a group of people and then says " Okay , I was in a movie with an extra , Eunice , whose hairdresser , Wayne , attended Sunday school with Father O'Neill , who plays racquetball with Dr Sanjay , who recently removed the appendix of Kim , who dumped you sophomore year " "So you see , we're practically brothers"

My point being _____ that for all the precautions our local , state , and national leaders expect of us [to] "Flatten the curve" of this outbreak , the most important tool we could have is mired in the notion of privacy . Which , don't get me wrong , I believe has already gone out the window . (And we're okay with it) . With google knowing everything . Amazon , Facebook , Twitter , etc . Which brings me to the real issue .