Letter to the Editor: Single Payer Part 1

How fair is Insurance cost discounting while full retail price goes to citizen? How fair is cost discounting un-shared with patients? Do poor and most vulnerable get offered cost discounting? What happens when Social Security becomes insolvent in 2037, Medicare in 2026, as predicated? Where are politicians on these questions? Nowhere, still!

$60 Billion 2017 Medicare fraud cost. Fraud won’t disappear under Single Payer? No government program operates effectively citizens. They operate for the provider, politician or middle man.

Social Security and Medicare users are overwhelming payers. Medicare’s 1965 GPD, 3.5 percent. Now it’s 17 percent of GPD. 1930’s Social Security adds 20 percent more.

We need transparency and solutions: (1) Make prices known – comparison shopping; and (2) reform Malpractice Insurance so both sides pay expenses. We need Government bureaucracy ejected from medical services. We need Insurance free to negotiate nationwide downward cost-effective services. Drain the swamp. Instill competition. Improve medical services. That’s what citizens expect; not more failing Programs.

Gary Smith

Lemoore