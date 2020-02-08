Letter to the Editor: Single Payer Part 1

The U.K. medical system serves 42 million paying $160 Billion for long waits, many special rules and limited service facilities. Fat-cat politicians, Democrat or Republican, media and academia plot Single Payer. For decades, medical and drug cost, Medicare and Medicaid, issues remain unsolved, unmanageable.
Modern politicians benefit only themselves through poor control, distortion and plain lying. Tons of government bureau regulations are issued creating distortion, price fixing, corruption and outrageous cost. NEVER cost control, corruption reduction or operational efficiency.
What 2020 government, Democrat or Republican, stuff works effectively? Well:
• 2020 Iowa caucus votes count;
• They couldn’t control their Secretary of State’s special, compromised server;
• Democrat National Committee Server hacking;
• $40 Million wasted- investigations and Impeachment;
• Obamacare starts with massive technical errors;
• Doesn’t operate Amtrak as a profitable venture; and
• Post Office doesn’t operate as a profitable venture.
Politicians aren’t pursuing, investigating and exposing insider trading; they use it. They chase Impeachment! Yet in 2017 Drug company cost discounts to medicine distribution system partners, i.e. wholesalers, physicians, hospitals, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) amounted to $166 Billion into someone’s pocket.
How fair is Insurance cost discounting while full retail price goes to citizen? How fair is cost discounting un-shared with patients? Do poor and most vulnerable get offered cost discounting? What happens when Social Security becomes insolvent in 2037, Medicare in 2026, as predicated? Where are politicians on these questions? Nowhere, still!
$60 Billion 2017 Medicare fraud cost. Fraud won’t disappear under Single Payer? No government program operates effectively citizens. They operate for the provider, politician or middle man.
Social Security and Medicare users are overwhelming payers. Medicare’s 1965 GPD, 3.5 percent. Now it’s 17 percent of GPD. 1930’s Social Security adds 20 percent more.
We need transparency and solutions: (1) Make prices known – comparison shopping; and (2) reform Malpractice Insurance so both sides pay expenses. We need Government bureaucracy ejected from medical services. We need Insurance free to negotiate nationwide downward cost-effective services. Drain the swamp. Instill competition. Improve medical services. That’s what citizens expect; not more failing Programs.
Gary Smith
Lemoore