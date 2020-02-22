Letter to the Editor: Single Payer-Part III

“Single Payer” means “Government Run” ; it will be ‘coercive’ and ‘compulsory. “Single Payer” won’t ever be more than a “pay-as-you-go” system. Aging populations can’t support its composite purpose, welfare capability and insurance security. Government, knowing Medicare System failures, doesn’t ever fix it. Fixing would require exposing the dirty truth; they operate it on a political basis, not an economic basis.
Medicare offers limited coverage and charges the user. It avoids total “Single Payer” status by offering out-of-pocket add-on insurance. The optional coverage is government statute, agency interpretation and an insurance supplier limited.
• There is testing associated with “Single Payer”. The U. K’s nationalized “Single Payer” system is now refusing service to persons considered ‘racist’ (a subjective assessment).
• There must exist rationing - the method comes from Ezekiel Imanuel’s “Complete Lives System” standard, realistically a “death panel” process to determine if “you are worth saving” considering age, condition and available resources
• Detailed manuals define medical service, procedure, medicine and entitlement, created by distant bureaucrats; they are virtual “Greek” to the untrained eye;
• Manuals are developed and managed by people who don’t use the system or service;
• “Stratification occurs - those with money get services outside “Single Payer” system while those that can’t get the restrictive “Single Payer” system hospitals and procedures.
• You get the “Medicare for You Pamphlet” as guidance.
• Detail authorization isn’t obtained on operating guidelines without determined and long hours of research or a medical background.
For users, expect this from “Single Payer”:
• Service payment, if authorized, might reach 60 percent of actual cost beyond which you cover;
• User is an un-informed participant;
• Guidance contact is by phone, FAQs on-line, payment explanation documents with vague rejection codes”;
• One -size-fits-all is standard;
• Decisions come from subcontractors;
• Doctors must accept all operating terms, and;
• Getting a straight answer from Customer Service personnel isn’t guaranteed current, accurate or complete.
Single Payer” systems are inefficient and ineffective. Propaganda is rampant. Actual service – not well managed. “Single Payer” offers a system based on Government
Gary Smith
Lemoore