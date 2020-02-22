Letter to the Editor: Single Payer-Part III

“Single Payer” means “Government Run” ; it will be ‘coercive’ and ‘compulsory. “Single Payer” won’t ever be more than a “pay-as-you-go” system. Aging populations can’t support its composite purpose, welfare capability and insurance security. Government, knowing Medicare System failures, doesn’t ever fix it. Fixing would require exposing the dirty truth; they operate it on a political basis, not an economic basis.

Medicare offers limited coverage and charges the user. It avoids total “Single Payer” status by offering out-of-pocket add-on insurance. The optional coverage is government statute, agency interpretation and an insurance supplier limited.

• There is testing associated with “Single Payer”. The U. K’s nationalized “Single Payer” system is now refusing service to persons considered ‘racist’ (a subjective assessment).

• There must exist rationing - the method comes from Ezekiel Imanuel’s “Complete Lives System” standard, realistically a “death panel” process to determine if “you are worth saving” considering age, condition and available resources

• Detailed manuals define medical service, procedure, medicine and entitlement, created by distant bureaucrats; they are virtual “Greek” to the untrained eye;