Letter to the Editor: Single Payer-Part II

Medicare, created as a social insurance program for seniors or disabled, is a “Single Payer” system. No “Opt-Out”. Your payroll tax finances it over a working lifetime. Its augmented by tax on your business or employer.

Medicare’s operating regulations are permanently defined in its “CMS Manual; user gets “Medicare for You” pamphlet.

On a combined vacation plus short cruise in U.S. territorial waters, I became ill. Ship’s medical isn’t a registered Medicare “provider”. I received medical services to recover and paid, from savings, the several thousand-dollar medical bill. Medicare guidance by phone required submission of a CMS 1490S claim for reimbursement during “Travel” (Pamphlet page 48) as follows:

• August 2019 claim starts;

• Not being a medical expert, I mistakenly submit the CMS 1490S to a single PO Box in Fargo, N.D.;

• September 1 follow-up to “Customer Service”. 60 days for CMS1490S data input;

• October: total Denial of Claim. I begin actively working my way through “Medicare’s Customer Service” personnel, experts on law and process;

o The problem: my claim failed to separate service from equipment;