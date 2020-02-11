Letter to the Editor: Single Payer-Part II

Medicare, created as a social insurance program for seniors or disabled, is a “Single Payer” system. No “Opt-Out”. Your payroll tax finances it over a working lifetime. Its augmented by tax on your business or employer.
Medicare’s operating regulations are permanently defined in its “CMS Manual; user gets “Medicare for You” pamphlet.
On a combined vacation plus short cruise in U.S. territorial waters, I became ill. Ship’s medical isn’t a registered Medicare “provider”. I received medical services to recover and paid, from savings, the several thousand-dollar medical bill. Medicare guidance by phone required submission of a CMS 1490S claim for reimbursement during “Travel” (Pamphlet page 48) as follows:
• August 2019 claim starts;
• Not being a medical expert, I mistakenly submit the CMS 1490S to a single PO Box in Fargo, N.D.;
• September 1 follow-up to “Customer Service”. 60 days for CMS1490S data input;
• October: total Denial of Claim. I begin actively working my way through “Medicare’s Customer Service” personnel, experts on law and process;
o The problem: my claim failed to separate service from equipment;
o Fargo N. Dakota Noridian Health PO Box 6774 covers physician services; 6772 covers equipment and medicine;
• November, separate submissions mailed;
• December “rejection” is now based on errors in treatment coding, medical process used, start-stop transfusion time, procedure necessity, use of unauthorized medication – total claim Denied.
• What and how is the fix? - Medicare says “Appeal the finding”.
As a non-medical person, what am I appealing? Pamphlet doesn’t disclose. Contacting Medicare, their Expert CMS Processing Agent indicated no ICT 10 CMS Codes were listed for each process. After weeks of searching to find the codes, I found a local expert to assist in CMS Code definition for services rendered.
I appealed the Medicare Case in Feb 2020. And I wait. I seem to be effectively marking time until the system finally says – NO. Working a lifetime as a responsible citizen, I arrive to face a system compromised by federal over-promise, personal disdain, inefficiency and built on propaganda. Stay tuned for Part III.
