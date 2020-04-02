Letter to the Editor: Shelter fot homeless
State of California ‘s Governor Newson, also ordered to comply to Provide Shelter for Counties Homeless.

What actions did the Board of Supervisors of the County of Kong’s do to comply with our State’s Governor’s Order?

I understand that The Governor can provide Travel Trailers to help accommodate the Homeless situation.

I would like to see a Response from the Board about this issue.

Colleen Courtney

Lemoore

