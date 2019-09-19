Senate Bill 1 is the wrong path for California. Fortunately, Governor Newsom has said he plans to veto it. If allowed to become law, it will lock us into the way the state has managed water for decades. And who has that helped? No one. Farmers have fallowed land, specific rural areas are suffering from poor water quality, and primary supplies for both urban and agriculture have been reduced. On the environmental side, threatened and endangered fish populations continue to decline under the existing management parameters.
A veto of SB1 walks away from the old way of doing things and embraces a generational change in California water management in the form of Voluntary Agreements. These agreements represent compromise on the part of all water users, provide ongoing funding for environmental projects and bring peace to a topic that has roiled California for decades.
I applaud Governor Newsom's leadership and willingness to embrace the future.
You have free articles remaining.
Mark McKean
Riverdale
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.