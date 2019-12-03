{{featured_button_text}}

San Joaquin Valley farmers voting for California Governor Gavin Newsom may be dangerous to your health.

California Governor Gavin Newsom commits Political Suicide to reelected. Newsom sues President Trump over efforts to help send water to his own California San Joaquin Valley farmers That Voted Him into Office. Forest Gump Stupid is as Stupid Does

Gerald McCarney

Lemoore

