Letter to the Editor: Sad day March 3rd in Sentinel

It was a sad day for Democrats, and many others, on Tuesday, March 3rd in Sentinel's Letters To The Editor section. Two pro-Trump letters was more than I could stomach! And one of them was directed at me because of my anti-Trump letter a couple of weeks ago.

Even though Trump has told 17,000 lies since being in office, he did say something a few years ago that is so true. He said he could shoot somebody on 5th Avenue and people would still vote for him. How true! No matter what Trump says or does, some people will support him. I just don't get it. There are some wonderful Republicans out there to support.

Can you imagine if Obama or Hillary Clinton had said they could shoot somebody and people would still vote for them? They would be dropped like a hot potato from the Democratic Party and Republicans would be demanding their immediate resignation from office. And they would deserve it for making such an outrageous, violent statement.

So why is it that Trump supporters continually forgive him for metaphoric murder along with hundreds of other terrible behaviors and statements?

Roger Wong

Hanford