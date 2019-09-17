{{featured_button_text}}

My tax dollar being wasted on 7th St and West Campus Dr. The city scraped and oiled 7th St and left it as it is, there was no improvement on 7th St. 7th St looks and feels worse, my tax dollar was wasted on an uncompleted job. When will the Engineers get it right?!!!

Greg Morales

Hanford

