Letter to the Editor: Response to letter

All I can say to Ken Cartwright's Letter to the Editor of 2-5-20 is OH MY GOD!

No Trump supporter has the right to talk about Democrats lying when Trump has lied over 16,000 times, according to professional fact checkers, since taking office. All politicians occasionally lie, but Trump is a COMPULSIVE liar. He constantly lies!

And apparently you don't like CNN. My guess is that you get your "facts" from FOX news and have been brainwashed by Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingram who simply repeat Trump's lies.

Here's the part I don't get about Trump supporters. Why is it that you let him get away with all his corruption, sexual assaults, cheating on his wives, 16,000 plus lies, name-calling, arrogance, and metaphoric murder (He could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and you'd still vote for him.). It makes no sense. There are plenty of good Republican candidates out there, you know!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One Trump supporter told me it's because he's done so well with the economy. That's fine, except he inherited a very good economy so I'll give him credit for not screwing that up.

Sixty percent, or more, of the country is embarrassed by Trump's behavior. Countries around the world are scratching their heads over what has happened to the moral integrity of our nation.