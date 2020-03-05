Letter to the Editor: Response to letter

I found a number of unusual assertions in a response to my opinion letter. Let us clear up some facts.

1. Joe Biden and his son did nothing illegal in Ukraine, this is from the prosecutors and investigators in Ukraine.

2. Any "facts" that say other wise are those that Giulliani has dug up from Sorkin the fired and corrupt prosecutor from Ukraine and his allies.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

2. Please verify the death of one person that is connected to Hillary Clinton. Facts not posts on social media or rumors. Because the talk is that there have been is not facts.

If we want the truth we must start researching and finding proven fact.

My statements about trump being a criminal are well documented fact, real Federal Recorders, document them for decades. That is proof. His strong allegiance to Putin proves he is not working in the best interest of America. His demented statements prove that he is mentally unfit and not of sound mind. These are facts. I stand by every word I posts. But respectively I must disagree with rumors and unproveable "facts," from sources known to be dubious.

Donna Cox

Hanford