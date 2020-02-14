Letter to the Editor: Response to letter "Why Trump"

In response to Mr. Wong's letter, "Why Trump"? Last election, we had a choice: Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. Well, when Jillary Clinton was Secretary of State, she used a computer with an unsecured server located in her basement. (The Dems haven't figured out how the Russians interfered in our elections?)
There is no doubt they were able to hack into her computer. Then she went on to destroy thousands of E-mails and acid-washed her hard drive to hide evidence when the Bengazi investigation was being held-saying "they weren't classified." Her job is classified. The Dems keep repeating: "No one is above the law". Well, I believe Hillary Clinton broke the law and she is above the law because she hasn't suffered and consequences. (Except for losing the election).
So, we voted for Trump, thinking, he's a successful business-man ad knows economics. Sure enough, our economy is doing great thousands of new jobs businesses are thriving, and the lowest unemployment rate for Hispanics and African-Americans ever! In addition, we once again have a president who supports our military and all law enforcement.
Honestly, he has an abrasive personality, but he also doesn't put up with the lies and untrue stories in the news, and gets things done. If you look to CNN for information, you're going to get 95 percent negativity regarding Trump; and you're not going to hear about the accomplishments, for instance, the new trade deal with Canada and Mexico. CNN only reports what fits their narrative.
Did CNN show Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, ripping up the State of the Union address and copies? That was an official Federal document. I believe that is a felony. Right now a criminal investigation in taking place to determine if the FISA applications given to the court were lawful. These four applications led the Comey-led FBI to issue warrants to wire-tap and spy on Trump before and after the election. This week the Director of the FBI testified that two of the applications were unlawful and they are still investigating the others. Trump was right. Did CNN report this story?
Fox News has the highest ratings for a cable news channel and has held this spot for 20 years! Perhaps if more people tuned into Fox they would head the rest of the story.
Mary Joan Leal
Hanford