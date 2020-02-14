Letter to the Editor: Response to letter "Why Trump"

In response to Mr. Wong's letter, "Why Trump"? Last election, we had a choice: Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. Well, when Jillary Clinton was Secretary of State, she used a computer with an unsecured server located in her basement. (The Dems haven't figured out how the Russians interfered in our elections?)

There is no doubt they were able to hack into her computer. Then she went on to destroy thousands of E-mails and acid-washed her hard drive to hide evidence when the Bengazi investigation was being held-saying "they weren't classified." Her job is classified. The Dems keep repeating: "No one is above the law". Well, I believe Hillary Clinton broke the law and she is above the law because she hasn't suffered and consequences. (Except for losing the election).

So, we voted for Trump, thinking, he's a successful business-man ad knows economics. Sure enough, our economy is doing great thousands of new jobs businesses are thriving, and the lowest unemployment rate for Hispanics and African-Americans ever! In addition, we once again have a president who supports our military and all law enforcement.

