Letter to the Editor: Response to Donna Cox “Poisoned with lies” 2/25/2020:

Won’t deny that we’ve been poisoned with lies and Trump has corruption. But please let's not assume “Never has a president acted with such disgusting, criminal and immoral ways.” Video and audio recordings are not available from every past president like we have today. Trump is called out yet there’s Clinton who’s a charismatic smooth talker. Look up the film “Clinton Body Count.”
There’s mounting evidence of corrupt behavior in Ukraine from Biden and his son which sparked the Impeachment Trials. Obama somehow clueless? Biden admitted his own bribery, used taxpayer money arranging shady deals under Obama. Yes, Trump has a terrible rapport with women. There are several videos of Biden continuously touching young women/girls inappropriately around their bustlines, holding them close, yet media ignores it. Politicians on both sides have decades of corruption. Local officials have their shady business dealings. Sad reality.
Many who lean Trump aren’t brainwashed by Republicans. Democrats created this problem. Personally, being a woman of color raised Left, my gradual shift has not been the result of Republicans but by the poor performance of Democrats. Tired of being pushed aside. This movement is happening across the country. Public needs ignored allowing for criminals to receive better treatment (Sanctuary Cities and release of repeat sexual offenders), sold the victimhood narrative, misleading the public with BLM and #Metoo. California, run by Democrats: homelessness and poop crisis exploded (wait til Corona Virus runs through), drug use enabled, sex work promoted ignoring human trafficking crisis, spiked STD rates in youth, 2A rights surpressed with Red Flag laws, Newsome attempting to block EO by Trump to have water sent to local farmers while planning to implement water rations on us. People are fleeing California.
Election season of 2016 coverage through now by Left leaning media has focused exclusively on how terrible Trump is never reporting any accomplishments. Believed it myself for years. We’re aware of his problems and don’t approve. Please be aware the Democrats are also riddled with it resulting in many not convinced of the arguments against the sitting president.
Jenna Stringer
Lemoore