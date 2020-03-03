Letter to the Editor: Response to Donna Cox “Poisoned with lies” 2/25/2020:

Won’t deny that we’ve been poisoned with lies and Trump has corruption. But please let's not assume “Never has a president acted with such disgusting, criminal and immoral ways.” Video and audio recordings are not available from every past president like we have today. Trump is called out yet there’s Clinton who’s a charismatic smooth talker. Look up the film “Clinton Body Count.”

There’s mounting evidence of corrupt behavior in Ukraine from Biden and his son which sparked the Impeachment Trials. Obama somehow clueless? Biden admitted his own bribery, used taxpayer money arranging shady deals under Obama. Yes, Trump has a terrible rapport with women. There are several videos of Biden continuously touching young women/girls inappropriately around their bustlines, holding them close, yet media ignores it. Politicians on both sides have decades of corruption. Local officials have their shady business dealings. Sad reality.

