Gary Smith's letter to the editor on 11-19-19 proves that Trump was right when he said he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and not lose any votes. In other words, some will support Trump no matter what he says or does, and that is plain ridiculous.
Trump has lied over 13,000 times while in office, sexually assaulted at least 17 women, and had multiple affairs. He constantly puts down people he doesn't like by calling them names, sided with racist groups, and believes Putin over his own intelligence agencies about Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. He's violated the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution multiple times and doesn't believe in scientific facts like global warming. Most of his top staff have quit, been fired, or are in jail. He constantly promotes false claims starting with Obama being born in Africa to describing his phone call with the Ukrainean president as "perfect". He makes ridiculous statements like how he'd like to buy Greenland. And I could go on and on!
Mr. Smith - just because 3 impeachment witnesses said they don't have any knowledge that Trump committed a crime, doesn't mean he didn't commit a crime. First, there were 8 witnesses, and all of them corroborated the fact that Trump used taxpayer's dollars to get the Ukrainean president to investigate the Bidens. This is bribery, and a crime.
Whenever I come across a hard-core Trump supporter I have to assume they get all of their information from FOX news, specifically Sean Hannity. I beg Trump supporters to muster the courage to turn the channel and get the truth.
Roger Wong
Hanford
