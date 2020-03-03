Letter to the Editor: Response to a Letter

You'll never convince me that Hillary Clinton didn't break the law. It's fact that she destroyed thousands of e-mails and acid-washed her hard drive. She got away with it because she was part of the Democratic administration and the FBI under Comey protected her.

As far as accusations against the Pres., where is the proof? And. I'll repeat again, 16 of the 17 witnesses had second-hand and third-hand information and their own personal opinions in the impeachment hearings. That is why it was not litigated in regular court and why Trump and the Republicans couldn't have attorneys or their own witnesses. Shiff was accuser, prosecutor and jury. Check the Constitution on that one.

The Letter to the Editor column, I believe is a platform to voice your opinion - not to lecture someone on their "moral values". I'll continue getting behind a president who believes in free enterprise versus socialism, less government interference, a strong military and better care for veterans. Most of all, a president who believes in protecting the innocent unborn. At the moment of conception, the complete DNA of that human is there. I believe we don't have the moral right to end lives. So, Mr. Wong, you keep your own moral values in tact and I'll worry about mine.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}