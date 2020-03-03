Letter to the Editor: Response to a Letter

You'll never convince me that Hillary Clinton didn't break the law. It's fact that she destroyed thousands of e-mails and acid-washed her hard drive. She got away with it because she was part of the Democratic administration and the FBI under Comey protected her.
As far as accusations against the Pres., where is the proof? And. I'll repeat again, 16 of the 17 witnesses had second-hand and third-hand information and their own personal opinions in the impeachment hearings. That is why it was not litigated in regular court and why Trump and the Republicans couldn't have attorneys or their own witnesses. Shiff was accuser, prosecutor and jury. Check the Constitution on that one.
The Letter to the Editor column, I believe is a platform to voice your opinion - not to lecture someone on their "moral values". I'll continue getting behind a president who believes in free enterprise versus socialism, less government interference, a strong military and better care for veterans. Most of all, a president who believes in protecting the innocent unborn. At the moment of conception, the complete DNA of that human is there. I believe we don't have the moral right to end lives. So, Mr. Wong, you keep your own moral values in tact and I'll worry about mine.
There also was a recent letter naming several news stations that report real news and truth. Most of the liberal media is nothing more than tabloid journalism because they don't tell the whole story. IF, AFTER ALL, the investigations and reports and spending over 35,000,000 they don't have anything, why are they still going after this president? That is where the hate is coming from.
Lastly, I believe in the saying "don't listen to what someone says, watch what they do." I've been watching Pres. Trump and he has gotten alot done despite the Dems. obstruction at every turn. What have the Dems gotten done?
Mary Joan Leal
Hanford