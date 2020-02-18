Letter to the Editor: Response to a letter

In reference to Mary Joan Leal's letter to the editor on 2-14-20, she proved my point that Trump supporters have been brainwashed by FOX news, especially Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

Mary - Hillary Clinton's supposed "unsecured server" and Bengazi investigation have been thoroughly litigated, and no wrong-doing was found. It has been proven that Trump was never spied on before or after the election. And Mary, tearing up a copy of the State of the Union address is not a crime, let alone a felony!

And here's something I REALLY don't understand. How could ANY WOMAN be a Trump supporter? He's had multiple affairs on his wives, including one with a porn star. At least 17 women have bravely come forward stating that Trump sexually assaulted them. If 17 had the guts to go public, you know there were many more. Mary, why don't you believe these women? Trump should be in jail for these sexual assaults.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You can be a loyal Republican and support the republican agenda, but supporting Trump is plain ridiculous! He's narcissistic, corrupt, arrogant, a racist, misogynistic, and a compulsive liar. That's not what Republicans stand for! There are good Republican candidates out there like John Kasich, Mitt Romney, and Susan Collins to name a few. Get behind them and keep your moral values intact.