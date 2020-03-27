Letter to the Editor: Response to a letter

Gary Smith's Letter to the Editor on 3-24 said that I was "so perfect", implying that only morally perfect people have the right to be disgusted at Trump's myriad of bad behaviors and statements. Gary described himself as "sinful-imperfect", as if that makes Trump's behaviors OK in other "imperfect" people's eyes. And herein lies the problem with people who continue to support Trump.
A bad behavior is bad regardless of who does it, and regardless of the moral background of the person judging it as bad. So if you believe that cheating on your wife is wrong, then it's wrong for Trump, as well as Bill Clinton, and everyone else who has done it too. You can't rationalize it as OK if Trump does it, but bad if a Democrat does it.
Trump supporters seem to either ignore his bad behaviors, or rationalize them by pointing out that some Democrats have done the same thing. No! It's bad no matter who does it!
That's why, as a Democrat, I dropped my support of Bill Clinton when he lied to Congress and was found to have had multiple affairs. I liked his policies, but my conscience wouldn't allow me to continue to support him. And Trump has done way worse things than Clinton.
Trump has said and done so many bad things it begs this question to Trump supporters: What must Trump do for you to finally stop supporting and defending him? It's NOT sexual misconduct. It's NOT being a racist. It's NOT being a compulsive liar. It's NOT being mean, like insulting war-hero John McCain. It's NOT making ignorant and ridiculous statements like "Mexico will pay for the wall" or "I want to buy Greenland".
So, Gary, what does Trump have to do for you, and others, to finally stop supporting him? Murder? Because he's done pretty much everything else!
My goodness, the President of the US is supposed to set an example for all Americans. How many people across the US have said or thought: Why can't I cheat on my wife, the President has done it many times? Why can't I make fun of people and call them names, the President does? Why can't I lie to people around me, the President does? etc., etc., etc. Trump's actions are the very things we try to teach our children NOT to do!
Gary, I actually have some family members who support Trump, and what I've discovered is that, because they like one or two of Trump's stances, they'll support him no matter what he does. For example, because Trump is anti-abortion, they'll let Trump get away with ANYTHING since that issue is so important to them. But don't they realize that almost all Republicans are anti-abortion, as well as a few Democrats? Please shift your support to another Republican who would be a much better example for the people of this great nation.
Roger Wong
Hanford
