Letter to the Editor: Response to a letter

Gary Smith's Letter to the Editor on 3-24 said that I was "so perfect", implying that only morally perfect people have the right to be disgusted at Trump's myriad of bad behaviors and statements. Gary described himself as "sinful-imperfect", as if that makes Trump's behaviors OK in other "imperfect" people's eyes. And herein lies the problem with people who continue to support Trump.

A bad behavior is bad regardless of who does it, and regardless of the moral background of the person judging it as bad. So if you believe that cheating on your wife is wrong, then it's wrong for Trump, as well as Bill Clinton, and everyone else who has done it too. You can't rationalize it as OK if Trump does it, but bad if a Democrat does it.

Trump supporters seem to either ignore his bad behaviors, or rationalize them by pointing out that some Democrats have done the same thing. No! It's bad no matter who does it!

That's why, as a Democrat, I dropped my support of Bill Clinton when he lied to Congress and was found to have had multiple affairs. I liked his policies, but my conscience wouldn't allow me to continue to support him. And Trump has done way worse things than Clinton.

