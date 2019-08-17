Sorry, Donna Cox, but your letter to the editor on 8-14-19 concerning gun control was full of misleading statements and half-truths.
The US has more gun deaths per year than any other nation in the world, more than 30,000 per year, along with more than 70,000 gun related injuries. The US also has the highest number of guns per capita, a shocking 112 guns per 100 residents. Any reasonable person would logically conclude that these two statistics are related. Put simply, the US has way too many guns which contribute to too many deaths and injuries.
Part of the solution to this problem is stricter background checks, but we also need to ban assault style rifles. No one NEEDS an assault rifle, except mass killers. For example, you don't need an assault rifle to protect your home. A handgun will do fine. And guess what - the majority of mass killers WERE "law-abiding citizens" prior to committing their heinous act. In other words, they had no criminal records and had obtained their weapons legally.
Also, the 2nd Amendment, quite frankly, is an outdated amendment. The original reason our founding fathers included it was because the average colonist took up arms against the British in the 1770's-1780's, and that helped us win the Revolutionary War, and our freedom from England. If another country was to invade us today, we have the strongest military in the world to protect us, along with the state and local police. I don't want my neighbor Joe firing off rounds at the Russians or North Koreans with little or no training!
SO, Donna, you stated you've never gotten an answer concerning how restricting gun laws against law-abiding citizens stops criminals. Well, your answer is simple, restricting gun laws will make all citizens safer, period.
Roger Wong
Hanford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.