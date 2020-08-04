Letter to the Editor: Reexamining the role of police

In a recent piece published here the idea of changing of police duties was very unsettling to some extent. The idea of passing the duties of traffic stops, for instance, to someone other than an officer is not a good idea. This is an extremely dangerous duty. The unknowns are always there.
How does one respond as a Police Officer to 911 calls only? Keeping the public protected requires Police to observe public behavior, and stop a crime if possible. 911 calls only simply does not work.
Also one thing I very much agree with is the lack of mental health issues being addressed when they encounter them. The fact is people with dangerous mental health issues are not helped. They are treated, no matter what help the family is pleading to get for them in a law enforcement mode. This finally blows up into a criminal action and then and only then do the Police actually do something, but only arrest the person.
Allotting healthcare professionals to work with the Police in this type of issue is paramount.
Still do not assume that because the Law Enforcement duties are reevaluated, changed, rewritten, redefined it is going to help with the systemic problem of criminal activity.
The reason for law enforcement is criminals behaving like criminals. We can not take our concentration off of that fact. Many have had an encounter with a Police officer, I am sure, where the Officers judgement and behavior was egregious, but still remember those issues can be resolved with out strangling the Police into a position where the dynamic is shifted to far out of public protection because of events that then give the criminals the upper hand.
The best example is the need for officers being armed with assault rifles, and SWAT teams used. All because of an L.A. shoot out when all the P.D. had were hand guns against an assault rifle years ago.
Remember Law Enforcement Officers die simply because they wear a uniform every day. How many can say that is their job other than Law Enforcement and the Military?
Donna Cox
Hanford
