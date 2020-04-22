Letter to the Editor: Recent letters just parrot Trump

Does anyone else find it completely pathetic that Gary Smith completely defends Donald Trump? How pathetic can one person be to have no original thought and just repeat what Fox News says on television? I couldn't imagine being a mindless following sheep. Could you? The hilarious part is Gary Smith openly hates all Democrats' actions yet Donald Trump was a Democrat in the 1990s when I was a kid. Not a surprise when Trump's actions prove he flip flops on every stance he takes from week to week.