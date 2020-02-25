Letter to the Editor: Public has been poisoned with lies

I have kept very close watch on the News and public opinion since 2016. During these years I have seen the kind of opinions go from honest debate to hate and regurgitation of hate, like I have never seen before.
The reason is simple the public has been poisoned with lies, corruption, fear and hatred for the rule of law and for the Founder's brilliance in giving us the Constitution.
What has happened? Donald Trump has brought lies, corruption and hatred, vindictiveness into the public forum like nothing before. Never has a President acted with such disgusting, criminal and immoral ways. Donald Trump no matter what excuse is a blight on our History.
The support of people, the accusations from people that Adam Schiff, Lt. Col. Vindman, professional intelligence officials, professional foreign ambassadors, democrats, the Judicial system the news is some "deep state," out to take Trump down is preposterous, dangerous and is just mind blowing ridiculous.
All of you need to read the real facts. First start with the actual Articles of Impeachment. Remember the "perfect," phone call? It is an attempt at bribery in no uncertain terms. The legal definition of bribery covers it. Do not believe trump or a Republicans version, they are lying to you. Next read these sources and find the origins of each. Start with an online article "The Moscow Project." Actually read "The Steele Dossier," verify its origin, not what trump and Republicans tell you. Next read "The Mueller Report." The Impeachment inquiry in the House well done, honest not by a single Republican. The Senate, failed us, except for Mitt Romney.
Donald Trump has a criminal record of decades, deny if you wish it does not change the facts that he is corrupt.
Educate yourself and stop letting him and the Republicans lie and corrupt you also.
Wake up, you have been conned, by a bad con man, a liar, and a fraud. He is corrupting us around the world.
No one trusts us any longer.
Donna Cox
Hanford