Letter to the Editor: Public has been poisoned with lies

I have kept very close watch on the News and public opinion since 2016. During these years I have seen the kind of opinions go from honest debate to hate and regurgitation of hate, like I have never seen before.

The reason is simple the public has been poisoned with lies, corruption, fear and hatred for the rule of law and for the Founder's brilliance in giving us the Constitution.

What has happened? Donald Trump has brought lies, corruption and hatred, vindictiveness into the public forum like nothing before. Never has a President acted with such disgusting, criminal and immoral ways. Donald Trump no matter what excuse is a blight on our History.

The support of people, the accusations from people that Adam Schiff, Lt. Col. Vindman, professional intelligence officials, professional foreign ambassadors, democrats, the Judicial system the news is some "deep state," out to take Trump down is preposterous, dangerous and is just mind blowing ridiculous.