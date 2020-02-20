Letter to the Editor: 2020 Prop 13 Isn’t Fiscally Responsible!

March 2020 Proposition 13 is a $15 billion bond measure, even higher in cost when funded. It will authorize high interest school construction project costs regardless of existing 2016 authorized borrowing. Sufficient existing tax revenue from years of “school bonds” should be sufficient. It’s not. Why not?

California faces a $1.5 Trillion unfunded liability which includes schools. The unfunded are teacher and administrative retirees, not the building.

Greed, promises and reluctance to properly fund retirements created this permanent unfunded liability.

Are state revenues strong – we are told so. Given

California’s highest national tax burden and advertised “solvent” condition, why isn’t fiscal responsibility and restraint Sacramento’s plan?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The March 2020 Proposition 13 is not the 1978 Proposition 13 which controls taxing your property. 2020 Proposition 13 is another reach into property tax. 2020 Proposition 13’s scheme will certainly find ways to add Property Tax ‘FEES’ i.e. new costs which you didn’t vote on. Property tax is where school districts get funded and under Prop 13, Schools don’t need permission to expand debt. In any rational world, it would be called enslavement- “school bonds’ sounds better.