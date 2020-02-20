Letter to the Editor: 2020 Prop 13 Isn’t Fiscally Responsible!

March 2020 Proposition 13 is a $15 billion bond measure, even higher in cost when funded. It will authorize high interest school construction project costs regardless of existing 2016 authorized borrowing. Sufficient existing tax revenue from years of “school bonds” should be sufficient. It’s not. Why not?
California faces a $1.5 Trillion unfunded liability which includes schools. The unfunded are teacher and administrative retirees, not the building.
Greed, promises and reluctance to properly fund retirements created this permanent unfunded liability.
Are state revenues strong – we are told so. Given
California’s highest national tax burden and advertised “solvent” condition, why isn’t fiscal responsibility and restraint Sacramento’s plan?
The March 2020 Proposition 13 is not the 1978 Proposition 13 which controls taxing your property. 2020 Proposition 13 is another reach into property tax. 2020 Proposition 13’s scheme will certainly find ways to add Property Tax ‘FEES’ i.e. new costs which you didn’t vote on. Property tax is where school districts get funded and under Prop 13, Schools don’t need permission to expand debt. In any rational world, it would be called enslavement- “school bonds’ sounds better.
You already pay enough. Do you UNDERSTAND the burden of repaying added Prop 13 debt for decades? Your rational answer should be – NO!
No Senator, Assembly Member, County Supervisor or City Council Member is defending you from Sacramento’s Proposition 13. Sacramento is addicted to debt; fiscal restraint and financial security be damned. Our elected seem to have the same addiction.
New Debt: The Sentinel reported on-going high-speed rail cost rose to $80 Billion. The Sentinel told you of new tunnels for LA lawns. The Sentinel told you about LA to Las Vegas high-speed rail dreaming.
Addressing the unfunded liabilities – prudent. Using existing funds to fix schools, roads, bridges - more sensible. More practical than “throwing you, your children, your grandchildren and generations that follow into greater debt.” Isn’t Sacramento supposed to be responsible government? Seen any from locally elected lately?
Gary Smith
Lemoore