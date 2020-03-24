Letter to the Editor: Presidents response to Virus

Our President is about the things of life but not in their significance. A virus is just a virus. He brought on board those of the same outlook and released others that could tell the difference,.

He then approached the virus the same way Stalin did the Germans. As more and more Germans aligned on Russia border he down played the danger and then to he's surprise the attack came. Stalin's response was to not acknowledge the attack and make no response for a week-the piecemealing his response.

Our president has responded in the same manner, more worried about the Stock Market. His piecemeal approach has led to the pandemic that we face..

We have a narcissus in charge of the pandemic. What could possibly go wrong?