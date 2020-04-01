Letter to the Editor: President's response to coronavirus

My letter is in answer to the letter regarding the President's response to the virus as "piecemeal". Since the letter wasn't signed and the writer will not face public humility. I'll just say, "they're ignorant of the facts."

In response to this virus, which America did not create, the President swiftly closed the borders to China and then later to Europe. But not without criticism from the left for doing it. A task force was organized including the Surgeon General, V.P. Pence, and many experts in the medical field working around the clock addressing key issues concerning the virus.

The Pres. has also enlisted the private sector - including manufacturers, pharmaceutical cos., medical doctors, scientists, labs, etc. to work on this pandemic.

Early on the Pres. personally spoke with the governors of N.Y. and California (the largest populated states) asking ho he could help. Both governors express gratitude for his help. Private companies are responding such as Ford, GM, and Tesla by manufacturing ventilators and respirators. Many other small businesses are manufacturing medical equipment needed for testing for the virus and for protective items, etc. A quicker method of testing was developed in the US. so we were able to test more people in 8 days than So. korea was able to test in 8 weeks.