Letter to the Editor: President Trump

I suffer from no delusions about Donald Trump and his incompetence. Go to youtube and watch his lies in full color, from his mouth about the coronavirus. The economy maybe good in some sectors but many are unemployed and many have lost their jobs because of trade wars. Why because trump thinks he is a great negotiator. If one cares to learn his true history they will find that this is a self perpetuated piece of his poor intellect. He is not a great success in business, he is corrupt always has been. It it were not for money laundering and other criminal activity he would be dead broke. Federal Court cases against him do not lie.

As for your believe there is something wrong with people who do not support and idolize trump that is merely your opinion. There are many like me, you pointed at by name that have studied his history for decades, have read through real court cases of his convictions.

No matter what or who objects are acts as one of his believers the truth is still all around. Maybe one should go to the local Law Library and really research his past. Just play all of his past videos, from his mouth, blatant incompetence, confusion, lies and more lies.

