Political party or cult of personality?
The Fresno County Democratic Party expresses its surprise at the removal of Liz Cheney (R‒Wyo.) from her leadership position within the Republican House structure over her refusal to toe the line on Trump’s lies delegitimizing the 2020 election outcome.
This action demonstrates, again, the degree to which the Republican Party has become nothing more than the cult of Donald Trump.
The Jan. 6 insurrection showed the danger of undermining faith in the results of democracy, but the Republican Party has come away with the opposite lesson. Across the country, Republicans have used lies about election fraud to put in place new barriers to Americans voting easily in elections. This is a strike against democracy.
Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his efforts to incite the Jan. 6 insurrection, and she has repeatedly denounced the false claims of election fraud.
Cheney is a staunch conservative, more so than the House member who will replace her in the minority leadership. She has accused advocates for police reform and racial equality of “radical wokeness.” She supports right-wing policies that widen economic inequality and cause terrible damage to the world we live in. Still, she should be acknowledged for taking a principled stand for honesty.
What is the Republican Party now but a rudderless entity subject to the whims of Trump’s randomness? There is no ideology. And Trump has no governing philosophy. Conservatism, nationalism, populism, fascism⎯these are all labels that might seem to fit him, but only until some new notion sweeps into his mind and he says something new that he must then instantly double down on.
President Biden has offered a vision of what this country can be, reminding us that a government of “we the people” cannot be called the enemy without calling our neighbors the enemy. Being citizens of a democracy means we all hold a responsibility to improve the welfare of those around us and a further responsibility to promote the truth. Fresno County Democrats support that vision.
