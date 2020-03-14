Letter to the Editor: Political Correctness

In the new sitcoms this year, does it look like the film industry in pushing political correctness on the viewer who is watching.
What I mean by this, there is always a gay couple in the sitcom or a lesbian couple, what happened to father knows best or the Nelson family?
About all you can watch these days is good old John Wyane movies or a Roy Rogers show.
I have not been to a movie theater in years, the last movie I went to, the only thing I remember is is the bad language, and I see the bad language is starting to creep into the sitcoms. Also the people who will read this will say you don't have to watch the movie or sitcom. I DON'T
Ken Cartwright
Hanford