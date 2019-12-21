Due Process, Liberty and Freedom are compromised through the Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). Their loss is fully demonstrated by Judicial Department Inspector (IG) General Horowitz’s report. Some 17 FISA warrant mistakes are summary highlighted; 34 additional are detailed in the report body.
Omitting data which cleared an individual (exculpatory information) is a direct violation of federal judicial rules. The FBI’s 17mistakes, factual obstruction, are brutally simple:
• Relevant data the FBI shared with other federal organizations omitted from warrant citation;
• The primary source of Crossfire-Hurricane, -fired by FBI, wasn’t revealed in warrant citation;
• No disclosure the ‘dossier’ had unreliable sub-source and partisan funding in warrant citation;
• FISA Court judges were not updated as new data emerged affecting warrant citation;
• An FBI Lawyer falsified information supplied in the warrant citation;
• FBI’s Associate Deputy Attorney General continued to use ‘dossier’ information in violation of standing regulations.
• Interaction between the FISA Warrant observed and wiretapped individuals never disclosed.
Directory Comey in an interview admits “responsibility for sloppiness”. Not corruption! Not abusing power! Sloppiness! He is yet another ex-Senior Executive Service (SES) catapulted to direct responsibility whose word regarding just Law enforcement and Constitution allegiance is bankrupt. How deep is the list of SES bureaucrats who are complicit? Where are those who are responsible to provide oversight?
The FBI fleeced FISA Court Judges, citizen trust and demonstrated incompetent governance. All well known to executives and elected for several decades. Why the FISA Court Judges long silence until IG Report release? They sat mute. The current majority party has wasted money and time in Impeachment, ignoring known corruption. And where was T.J. Cox? Voting for Impeachment.
Justice, Freedom and Liberty dies in darkness, i.e. the silence of the elected and SES-bureaucrats responsible for Government integrity. As it stands today, Government and political parties (R & D) lack trustworthiness. Seems like citizens ought to consider throwing them out of office and find someone locally interested in responsible governance, area interests and regional issues.
Gary Smith
Lemoore
