{{featured_button_text}}

This letter is to inform you of the failure of the Kings County Irrigation Districts to provide surface water to their landowners primarily in May.

These Districts include Lakeside, Peoples, Last Chance and Laguna. The month of May is normally the highest water usage of the year as it is time for pre-irrigation for silage corn as well as to service the requirement for trees and vines.

There was high water storage in multiple reservoirs threatening flood release levels yet these District landowners were forced to pump precious groundwater instead of receiving the surface water they deserved to protect against our critical groundwater overdraft. I hope this will NOT set a precedent for future years as much of that surface water left Kings County later as flood release.

Kings County land values are closely tied to water entitlement, so the County has a vested interest in maintaining our water deliveries to our landowners and our cities are within the critically overdrafted sub-basins. A restricted water export ordinance is overdue.

Jim Verboon

Laton

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments