Letter to the Editor: No Partisan B.S.

The surging need for local and national Progressive Democrats to implement a ‘Americanized Socialism’ in this nation is pathetic. Whether it is Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Cortez, Bernie Sanders or Tom Cox, it is partisan stupid and a short-sighted focus.

America is facing a Coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile Pelosi argues for expanded union bargaining powers, solar panel tax credits, airline emissions micromanagement, student debt forgiveness, fascist-like corporate board reporting, 50 state mandatory same-day voter registration, vote harvesting, U.S. Postal Service bailout, $15-an-hour minimum wage, Arts-Humanities-PBS grants in the millions – the list from the Democrat Platform is endless.

These goals have nothing to do with protecting this nation’s citizens from the coronavirus and everything to do with Progressive Democrat’s Socialist agenda.

Democrats have chosen to attack, slander and impede the President as he actually works to manage American health, business and financial problems caused by the pandemic.

Meanwhile Progressive Democrats continue to avoid or damage legislative progress; first it was the Russian hoax, next the Mueller probe; then the sham impeachment and now their Socialist agenda.