Letter to the Editor: No Partisan B.S.

The surging need for local and national Progressive Democrats to implement a ‘Americanized Socialism’ in this nation is pathetic. Whether it is Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Cortez, Bernie Sanders or Tom Cox, it is partisan stupid and a short-sighted focus.
America is facing a Coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile Pelosi argues for expanded union bargaining powers, solar panel tax credits, airline emissions micromanagement, student debt forgiveness, fascist-like corporate board reporting, 50 state mandatory same-day voter registration, vote harvesting, U.S. Postal Service bailout, $15-an-hour minimum wage, Arts-Humanities-PBS grants in the millions – the list from the Democrat Platform is endless.
These goals have nothing to do with protecting this nation’s citizens from the coronavirus and everything to do with Progressive Democrat’s Socialist agenda.
Democrats have chosen to attack, slander and impede the President as he actually works to manage American health, business and financial problems caused by the pandemic.
Meanwhile Progressive Democrats continue to avoid or damage legislative progress; first it was the Russian hoax, next the Mueller probe; then the sham impeachment and now their Socialist agenda.
Read their 2020 Platform for which they currently do nothing legislatively. Pontification and procrastination seem to be the standard ethic.
We can see as Madison (Federalist 10) observed, “Enlightened statesmen will not always be at the helm”. We face the Pelosi-induced problem that “In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself.”(Federalist 51).
We prevail against this pandemic because we respect our Constitution, insist on federal responsibility, support the President and his team, act as responsible citizens in a free republic – this is a two-way, non-partisan street. The focus must be Hospitals, Equipment, Vaccines, Small Business and Unemployed security. No Partisanship - nothing Else!
Gary Smith
Lemoore
