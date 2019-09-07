Nothing written in 1776 should be be permanent law. Even the Bill of Rights is not written in stone and can be changed. There is a reason founding fathers choose to add the right to bear arms in the Constitution but didn't ban slavery. It's because the people that wrote the Constitution were corrupt slave owners.
A group of land owning white men also came up with the rules to allow amendments and makes it basically impossible. We now elect a president based on an electoral college instead of using the popular vote were the true majority wins. The majority wins in a real democracy
Chad Draxler
Hanford
