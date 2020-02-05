Letter to the Editor: Never heard so many lies

This last week in Trump's impeachment, I never heard so many lies in all my life, especially from Adam Schiff.

Now every one knows that the Democratic Party will lie, cheat and thying to stay in power, there are several Democrats from California that need to resign and get the wheelbarrow and shovel and start cleaning up L.A. and San Francisco.

Another pet peeve of mine is the colleges that over charge the students year after year, go borrow some more money, go into debt and spend the next 25 years paying off your student loans while the administrators and faculty get richer and richer, and Fresno State needs to build a parking garage. Students pay $90 for a parking permit, no guarantee of a parking spot.

Have you ever been in a airport and the only thing on T.V. is CNN and you want to pick up a rock and throw it through the T.V because the lies the commentators are going on and on and on. (I have)

Ken Cartwright

Hanford