It's quite hilarious when Smith from Lemoore repeats debts three times with explanation points and never calls out the CONSERVATIVE party.
If republicans are so conservative why does the republic president own a huge deficit?
This link proves the national deficit is important and a bigger priority than the state debt. California has a GDP double than the closet state.
Trump's tax cuts prove republicans are afraid of taxes and hate improving American infrastructure. Trump screams and cries about homelessness and then turns around and claims the economy is great. How can the economy be great with a homeless epidemic?
With a huge deficit you would think republicans would have built up American infrastructure. But republicans focused on "defense" by causing conflict with over seas countries and continues to send deploy troops to the middle east after Trump announced a smaller presence in the middle east. Right after numerous troops have been rapidly pulled from fighting with our Kurdish allies in Syria Donald Trump rushes to deploy troops to Saudi Arabia.
Even before Trump deployed more troops over seas to protect Saudi Arabia oil fields the republican president was stripping away healthcare for thousands of Americans. Instead of trying to fix problems with Affordable Care Act Trump tries to destroy it and removes healthcare many Americans depend on. Donald Trump proves he is not pro life when he strips Americans of needed healthcare.
Donald Trump owns huge national deficit. Trump's tax cuts has caused a huge national deficit. Along with extreme military spending. It proves Donald Trump pushes republican agenda of war mongering and extreme debt do to a fear of taxes. Republican are afraid of taxes. It's pathetic. If republicans pushed for the super rich to be taxed properly no state would have debt or homeless deficit.
Republicans have no shame screaming the poor need to pay their share while eliminating as much taxes for the super rich corporations. All while eliminating business restrictions needed to protect the environment for future generations. Republicans value profit over peoples lives. Think to yourself, what do value and prioritize?
Chad Draxler
Hanford
