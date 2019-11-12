This is not new in Kings County my family has to travel to see most serious African American movies. Even the Indian Gaming Casino doesn’t have old school R&B. I’ve been told there is no money it that genre. We know that’s not true, old school R&B crosses over all races. I’m surprised to see the article about “Harriet” in this paper. Even though the ads covered it and couldn’t be closed.
Desiree Townsend
Hanford
