My mother-in-love wanted to go with my wife and I when we decide to go see the movie, Harriet, well with approximately 20 screens in Kings County we must travel to Visalia to see this movie. It seems strange that with the movies that been in some of these theaters for weeks at a time and there is movies that are listed as coming soon that there is no effort or concern to show this movie.

I over heard a military man explaining to his friends that they would have to go out of Kings County in order to see this movie. So to make my mother-in-love happy we'll travel to Visalia and spend our money there.

Michael Smiley

Hanford

