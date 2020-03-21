Letter to the Editor: Medical CON Job

• 131 fewer beds per 100,000 persons;

• Fewer Hospitals overall;

• A reduction by 1-to-2 hospitals per 500,000 citizens in providing MRI service;

• 37 percent reduction in the number of hospitals offering CT scans;

• For example, citizens in Arkansas enjoy 6-12 fewer MRI capable hospitals and 15-21 fewer CT scan capable hospitals while Tennessee hospitals offer 8500 less hospital beds.

Much evidence from studies suggests CON regulations are actually causing higher healthcare prices and increased healthcare spending (Professor James Bailey, Creighton University).

CON programs vary state to state. They exhibit inconsistent metrics and management approaches. CON permits political influence over intelligent and competitively driven decisions on facility construction, equipment purchase. This can only invite manipulation, corruption, and abuse in patient services. Tax dollars are squandered through political manipulation of construction and rational spending.