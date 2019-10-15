I've tried to keep the faith in the Hanford city managers . For a very long time now dozens and dozens and dozens of man hole covers and water main covers etc. etc . etc. have not been leveled off . You know , like back in the old days when the Hanford city road maintenance crews made sure we never even felt them . If you've lived in Hanford you've felt every one them and you know exactly what I'm talking about . I should also throw in the horrendous railroad crossings like the one near Woodrow Wilson School [hint , hint]
Maybe there are proper channels I could have used to air this out _______ but there's been a proper way to smooth these things out all along .
You have free articles remaining.
Signed 'jarred' Hanford citizen
Gary John Schraa
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.