I've tried to keep the faith in the Hanford city managers . For a very long time now dozens and dozens and dozens of man hole covers and water main covers etc. etc . etc. have not been leveled off . You know , like back in the old days when the Hanford city road maintenance crews made sure we never even felt them . If you've lived in Hanford you've felt every one them and you know exactly what I'm talking about . I should also throw in the horrendous railroad crossings like the one near Woodrow Wilson School [hint , hint]

Maybe there are proper channels I could have used to air this out _______ but there's been a proper way to smooth these things out all along .

Signed 'jarred' Hanford citizen

Gary John Schraa

