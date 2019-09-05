Dear Editor,
Kings County’s namesake river provides clean water, wildlife habitat and recreation, including fishing, swimming and floating. Unfortunately, trash and debris accumulate in and around the Kings River. Beginning in 2004, the Environmental Health Institute, a local nonprofit, has sponsored annual cleanups of the river in cooperation with the Kings River Conservation District and the California Coastal Commission. In 2018, volunteers picked up 25,600 pounds of trash during the river cleanup.
Volunteers are needed for this year’s cleanup event on Saturday, September 21st. Registration will begin at 9:00 am and we will finish by noon. The meeting place will be on Jackson Avenue at the bridges over the Kings River near Lemoore. This event will also be a great opportunity for high school students to get their community service hours.
For more information, please call or email me at 559-639-8795 or pimo@att.net.
Sincerely,
Keith Winkler
Executive Director
