Letter to the Editor: In 2018, our election was bought by big, out-of-state donors

Fundraising reports show David Valadao with a lead over incumbent TJ Cox, and I am so happy to see the Hanford Sentinel report 56% of Valadao’s donations came from the Central Valley. We all know TJ Cox doesn’t come anywhere close to that statistic.

In 2018, our election was bought by big, out-of-state donors that bussed in activists from the Bay Area and paid them to knock on our doors and harvest our ballots and spin lies too many believed. This year will be different.

Big, out-of-state donors are still bank-rolling Cox’s campaign as seen from the recent fundraising report, and Bay Area activists have already been in our neighborhoods this month parading their propaganda door-to-door. But this year is already different.

After a year of scandal, lack of representation, and disappointment from Cox, the Central Valley is speaking up, and we’re putting our money where our mouth is. Even more than that, we’re ready to dispel the lies and talk to our own neighbors and friends about what benefits us—not the Bay Area, not DC, and not some out-of-town politician.

Cody Bradley

Hanford