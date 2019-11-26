The latest impeachment hearings have been truly entertaining and informative. This last week there were three key testimonies damaging to Donald Trump.
On November 15th former Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified in a public hearing. While she was testifying Trump tweeted about her real time. This is considered witness tampering which is a crime. Essentially adding an article of impeachment real time.
On November 19th. Lieutenant Colonel Vindman testified. He is not only a military officer but also a purple heart recipient. He was on the phone call. He is a first hand witness. Lt. Col. Vindman expressed how dangerous the call was and the national security risk is was to America. Republican Nunes tried to drill him about his work credibility and failed after Lt. col. brought past evaluation from latest evaluation that labeled him as genius and unflappable.
The biggest witness against Trump was Ambassador Sondland. Gordon Sondland is the Ambassador to the EU and donated a million dollars to Trump's inauguration fund. Many politicians believed he was given the ambassador position because of his donation. When asked Sondland stated clearly and loudly there was a quid pro quo. He also added that everyone was in the loop from Guiliani, Mike Pompeo and Rick Perry. He stated Guiliani met with President Zelesky at the demand of President Trump. Mr. Giuliani demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing investigations of the 2016 election/DNC server and Burisma. Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the president.
The latest public hearings were extremely damaging to President Trump. Damaging testimony from credible witness with first hand accounts and then a mega donor to Trump gave damaging testimony. Stating clearly there was a Quid Pro Quo. I enjoyed the public hearings very much. Very informative. Especially seeing how the two politicial parties react during questioning. Republicans had no defense so they attacked the witnesses credibility. Extremely weak defense.
