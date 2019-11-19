In the wise and wonderful Intelligence Committee Impeachment the umpires noticed the following.
Witness No. 1 got a question: “Do you have knowledge the President committed a crime?” Answer: “No!”.
Then witness No. 2 got a question: “Do you have knowledge the President committed a crime?” Answer: “No!”
Then witness No. 3 got a question: “Do you have knowledge the President committed a crime?” Answer: “No!”
Three strikes apply and the Marvin Gaye tune – “I heard it through the Grapevine” isn’t factually valid.
Can elected, responsible, and effective Democrat governance please stand up and get down to real business? We need attention to actual citizen needs such as:
• U.S.M.C.A. passage;
• Preparing a balanced budget;
• addressing $23 Trillion debt and rising:
• 5400 bridges needing repair (down by 1000 from 2017);
You have free articles remaining.
• Government mandates consuming 60 percent or more of State budgets;
• USAID to nations showing no improvement in their security, corruption levels, education, governance, freedom, economy;
• Veteran homelessness;
• Diseases previously non-existent in the U.S. that have returned with sanctuary policies
• Cartel terrorism invading the southern border….
And that is just the short list.
Instead we get the “Theater of the Absurd” from the Schiff-led Intelligence Committee and supported by T.J. Cox’s vote. Is this what Cox promised and was elected to do? As a voting citizen, I don’t think so. As Mr. Schiff so elegantly mouthed Ben Franklin’s statement in opening - “it is a republic if you can keep it”. So far, the impeachment fantasy of ‘hear-say’ and know-nothing bureaucrats isn’t keeping our republic.
Gary Smith
Lemoore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.