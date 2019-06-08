{{featured_button_text}}

How close did we come to seeing a legally elected President removed from office on TRUMPED UP CHARGES ? Scary, when you consider the basis of this attempt was the "Steele Dossier” paid for by Hillary Clinton, that was used to obtain a FISA Judge warrant to illegally spy on U.S. citizens, the Presidential candidate and people supporting him. Coincidence or Conspiracy?

This attempted coupe was “insurance policy” as described by Dirty FBI agent Peter Strzok, by using FBI, CIA and DOJ resources to remove a duly elected U.S. president.

Susan Rice sent herself an email on the last day of the Obama Administration implicating Obama, Joe Biden and other top level Obama administration officials in this coupe attempt.

The illegal "HIGHJACKING" of long trusted FBI, DOJ, CIA and FISA COURT agencies was used by PARTISAN politicians to overthrow an election. We came very close to losing our COUNTRY and our COUNTRY is STILL in JEOPARDY.

Cowboy Logic describes Trump's response to his accusers' accusations:

The two year investigation on the suspect recognized he did not actually steal any horses, but he is obviously guilty because he constantly claims he is innocent and keeps resisting being hanged for it.

Russ Waymire

Hanford

