Letter to the Editor: Housing Pirates

California has a housing problem, a homeless and ‘poor’ problem. California equally has an ‘Environmental Pirate’ problem. The first two problems are impeded by the Pirates. Pirates in California use the rules to destroy what they don’t want. Local politicians and Supervisors don’t stand up for you against these Pirates.

No project, business or housing, can proceed without an “California Environmental Quality Act-CEQA) Process”. While San Francisco politicians propose it vanish with a re-invigorated AB50 by using a Conditional Use Permits, law requires the public be informed and there are unknowns, as usual.

Thomas Elias “Link housing fix to High Speed Rail (HSR) Commentary “ignores the Pirates, their procedural control and the problems location. Homeless and poor are predominately a major cities problem. Really, the ‘Best’ solution is to have them live in the Central Valley? Why not spend the $80 Billion on HSR on the homeless and poor?

Average U.S. homes cost $240,000. California cities cost is $750,000 for an affordable apartment, three times the average middle America; homes much higher.

California’s staggering housing Pirates and micromanagement are the inequality drivers in the state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}