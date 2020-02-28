Letter to the Editor: Housing Pirates

California has a housing problem, a homeless and ‘poor’ problem. California equally has an ‘Environmental Pirate’ problem. The first two problems are impeded by the Pirates. Pirates in California use the rules to destroy what they don’t want. Local politicians and Supervisors don’t stand up for you against these Pirates.
No project, business or housing, can proceed without an “California Environmental Quality Act-CEQA) Process”. While San Francisco politicians propose it vanish with a re-invigorated AB50 by using a Conditional Use Permits, law requires the public be informed and there are unknowns, as usual.
Thomas Elias “Link housing fix to High Speed Rail (HSR) Commentary “ignores the Pirates, their procedural control and the problems location. Homeless and poor are predominately a major cities problem. Really, the ‘Best’ solution is to have them live in the Central Valley? Why not spend the $80 Billion on HSR on the homeless and poor?
Average U.S. homes cost $240,000. California cities cost is $750,000 for an affordable apartment, three times the average middle America; homes much higher.
California’s staggering housing Pirates and micromanagement are the inequality drivers in the state.
Why? First, city land cost is astronomical. Labor is equally pricey in this non-Right-to-Work state. Next come the non-construction costs. State, federal and local agency fees, permits and consultants must participate in any development (CA Housing & Community Development). More lawyers than construction workers drive the processes.
California’s housing market is over-regulated, starting with CEQA. This law permits anyone to object, stop the process. 1970 CEAQ was intended to stop reckless development; it is now a Pirates tool to stop housing.
If adults in Sacramento manage to formulate reasonable controls over CEQA, the actual housing ‘Supply Problem’ can vanish. CEQA and bureaucracy are a hidden tax created by a micromanaging government. People, except for Pirates and Lawyers, WIN.
Gavin mentioned housing as a problem 35 times in his official speech on the State of California (Sentinel 2-20). Yet, Gavin has pushed through exceptions for “homeless shelters”; why not similar compassion for homeless and home needs. INNOVATION CANNOT OVERCOME MICROMANAGEMENT.
Gary Smith
Lemoore