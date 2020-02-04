Is Impeachment a “policy” debate or a “criminal” debate? The commanding document of this nation is the Constitution. The operating mode is a structure of “checks and balances”.
If one of the three elements of government, Executive-Legislative-Judiciary, rides rough shod over the other two, we returned to the failed “Articles of Confederation” dominated by the Legislative function. The Constitution was the functional replacement for failed Articles, successfully guiding two hundred plus years of this nation’s existence.
An ignored but fundamental Hamilton Federalist 65 issue is a long-term, rambling Impeachment. It ties up government. That “tied up” condition is well demonstrated by the House “Impeachment Insanity”. To “Impeach”, they sat on USMCA, managing infrastructure that is crumbling, and financial sustainment of Social Security or Medicare. Programs ‘promised’ during electioneering by elected House members became tokenism or lies; promises made must be promises kept. Why else would we elect someone?
It is as if the head of a vast empire of corruption, Nancy Pelosi, sent her best ‘hit-men’-Adam and Jerry. Adam Schiff added a sinister element to an already darkly prepared, rushed documentation. When Schiff led as House Manager, he used predictable patterns to manage. Initially he operated through intimidation by an authority based on “opinion” to strike “fear” of evil behavior. When that didn’t work, tradition, inconsistent from Impeachment-to-Impeachment, was marketed as fact; yet, it had no factual documentation. And when failure looms, coercion is imposed through threats, bribes, and flattery toward the Senate and Chief Justice to uphold the shoddy documentation by extending House responsibility into the Senate.
The ill-prepared House Impeachment basis is all to evident. Schiff hoped to infect the Senate with the same swamp creature disease. T.J. Cox is mired deep in the process in case no one noticed. If an Impeachment so thinly developed is allowed to become the norm, international corruption and internal corruption win. Or is that what politicians in our era wish? Is that why you keep sending them back or finding corrupt ones to replace the pool?
