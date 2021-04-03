Letter to the Editor: Hope for the future of Alzheimer’s Disease

Hope for the future of Alzheimer’s Disease
Today, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s — a number expected to nearly triple by 2050, including more than 1 million in California alone.
My great grandfather, Bill, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in the early 90s. Bill was a very self-reliant man, a hard worker, a veteran, and an avid outdoorsman, who spent the majority of his life living here in the San Joaquin Valley.
It was difficult seeing him lose the ability to care for himself and live his life the way he had previously enjoyed. It keeps me awake at night knowing how common this disease is, and that so many families must endure the hardships that accompany having a loved one who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.
Thankfully, Congressman David Valadao can play a vital role in addressing this critical issue. By increasing funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by $289 million, Congressman Valadao can help provide millions of Americans like me with a sense of hope for a better tomorrow.
Through increasing funding, scientists will be able to work at a faster pace to increase knowledge about Alzheimer’s disease, discover biomarkers to aid early diagnosis and drug targeting, as well as make new discoveries that can lead to a treatment or cure for this devastating illness.
Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging Congressman David Valadao to lead in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by supporting this critical funding effort.
Soren Laney
Kingsburg
