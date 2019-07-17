Dear Editor:
Holly Blair, the embattled councilmember from the City of Lemoore, is not getting support from the very community most likely to sympathize with her plight.
According to news reports, Ms. Blair drove recklessly and endangered at least two lives in the process. She supposedly entered the back area of the Lemoore Police Department while a group was gathering to support mental health awareness. One of the victims that day had a tragedy in her family directly related to a mental health issue.
Ms. Blair’s attorney immediately recognized she was unable to understand the nature of the court proceedings or assist in her own defense. The judge appointed a doctor to evaluate her mental condition. Unfortunately, there was no mechanism to stop Ms. Blair before her mental state deteriorated to the point of her almost killing an innocent person.
While the actions of Ms. Blair are egregious, the criminal justice system is not able to help someone with a mental health problem. Perhaps society is okay with locking up the mentally ill, thus eliminating them from participating in our narrow scope of reality. But maybe mental health issues need to be addressed just like any other medical condition, thus providing treatment instead of punishment. Society certainly would not incarcerate a person because they had a broken arm. But then again, someone with only a broken arm would not drive recklessly through a parking lot full of people.
The victims in the Holly Blair case should be advocating for her to get treatment if she has a mental health condition. They know the destruction mental health problems create. Support for Ms. Blair would provide a forum to make the community aware of mental health issues in our society, which is why the group gathered behind the Lemoore Police Department in the first place.
Sincerely,
Gregory Blevins
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.