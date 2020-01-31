John Quincy Adams became our 6th President in 1824. He previously occupied ambassador tasks as well as being James Madison’s Secretary of State. He was a Constitutional fundamentalist. He was far sighted in recognizing growth infrastructure needs provided in Constitution Article 2, Section 8, i.e. roads, canals and land acquisition.
Martin Van Buren, Senator Hart Benton, John Randolph and Jonathan Russell plotted to make Adams a one-term President. The plot was to revolve on Constitutional grounds and Slavery tensions.
• Adams vigorously opposed slavery. His suggested “national planning” threatened States Rights and southern slavery’s political “3/5th power” and economic lock. It was well-known westward expansion citizens wanted more land, cheaply. Adams opposed “cheaply”. “Cheap land” stifled the nation’s trade, business growth and income on which it was founded.
• Adams wanted attendance at a national conference with South American nations. The conference would benefit the nation’s newly enacted “Adams-Onis Treaty” and “Monroe Doctrine” principles. Objection revolved on Senate “advise and consent” authority believed to include conferences. On the other hand, conference attendance was considered within Presidential authority.
Courts were not petitioned to determine proper authority. Plotters, instead, used Representative Jonathan Russell’s skills to smear Adams. Russell altered a ‘War of 1812 Ghent Treaty’ letter to accuse Adams of treasonable behavior. Adams, possessing the original letter, destroyed the accusation by exposing the forgery. Russell’s behavior became an historical swear word.
Sound familiar? Adam Schiff produced an abbreviated Ukraine telephone call. He hoped for similar success. His deceit was exposed by Presidential release of actual conversation text. Schiff further based charges on opinion-only testimony. House failure to pursue court decisions on House subpoena authority exposes this pretend Impeachment even further.
No surprise! Elected spots are unchanged. Stooping to deceitful behavior to maintain power, we lose. There can be no principle in our Republic, nor in Democracy, to sustain “if you don’t like the outcome of an election, change the rules.” “Suspension of “due process” dooms this nation; ultimately, each citizen’s freedom and rights. “The affairs of a great nation have gotten into the hands of very small men”-John Adams.
Gary Smith
Lemoore
